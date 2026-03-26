Bargaining Update – Why is the Gas Safety Officer proposal important?

We have heard from many of you that there is some confusion about why your bargaining committee is encouraging you to vote no to the current Last Offer Vote.

As we shared previously, the employer presented a last offer that included many gains that you have helped secure. However, there was one proposal- to cap the Gas Safety Officers- that we couldn't accept. We clearly communicated to the employer that this element is too important to include in our collective agreement.

As a result, the employer chose to bring the full proposal, including the cap on Gas Safety Officers, to you for a Last Offer Vote. The vote will take place next week online through a secret ballot sent to your personal email.

If the Last Offer Vote is voted down, then we can go back to the table to re-negotiate a collective agreement that does not include this language. A no vote does not mean that we will go on strike automatically. If there is a majority in favour of the Last Offer Vote, then the final proposal from the employer will become our collective agreement.

Here are some frequently asked questions that we have heard about the issue of the capping of Gas Safety Officers.

1. Did the bargaining committee refuse the final offer from the employer?

Yes. We made a lot of important gains because of your support, but we couldn't accept a proposal that would cap the pay of Class B Gas Safety Officers because it would set a dangerous example.

2. Is this a new proposal?

No. The pay cap for Gas Safety Officers was raised in December - and we have never agreed to it. We have opposed any pay cap from day one for any position. In fact, we have proposed removing the cap or adding authorized inspectors to be allowed to progress to step 5 to allow further progression for Boiler Safety Officers as well.

3. Will this affect current employees?



Not right away. But it opens the door to hiring Class B Gas Safety Officers with a career cap, creating a financial incentive over time for the employer to limit hiring.

4. Are there currently Class B Gas Safety Officers?



No. We are concerned that language in the agreement lasts forever and sets a dangerous precedent. Any future hiring will be incentivized to hire a Class B instead of a Class A Gas Safety Officer because of this pay cap.

5. Is this about cost savings?



We can't say for sure why the employer is pursuing a pay cap for Gas Safety Officers. The employer currently is able to hire Class B Gas Safety Officers without this language, but we believe that they wanted to lock in the pay cap for future hires. We are also concerned that this could be applied to other technologies.

6. Is this similar to Boiler Safety Officers?



The employer is correct that a similar structure exists for Boiler Safety Officers. However, Gas and Boiler are two separate technologies that operate under different safety standards. Additionally, Boiler Safety Officers are in a higher pay classification, which likely influenced this proposed language.



We believe that the reason that we now have a Last Offer Vote is because the employer chose to force this issue instead of continuing to bargain at the table.

We encourage all members to pay close attention, ask questions, and vote. Together, your vote shows how we protect each other today and into the future.

If you have questions about bargaining or possible next steps, your union remains the best source of information. We will continue to provide updates as more details become available.

In solidarity,

Your TSBC Bargaining Committee

Lawren Nemeth, Bargaining Committee Chair

Florin Moldovan, Bargaining Committee Member

Alison Omelus, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP