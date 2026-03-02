Essential Services Update
Hi everyone,
After several sessions with a mediator, we have agreed to the essential service plan and levels with our employer.
This does not mean we are going on strike, but we are ready to take any actions necessary to get a fair contract.
The employer has signaled that they are willing to come back to the table, and we are hoping for more flexibility from them around the issues that matter most.
We'll keep you updated as things progress.
If you are interested in helping out with our bargaining campaign sign up here.
For the most up-to-date information on bargaining visit our bargaining hub here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/tsbcbargaining
In solidarity,
Your TSBC Bargaining Committee
Lawren Nemeth, Bargaining Committee Chair
Florin Moldovan, Bargaining Committee Member
Alison Omelus, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
