Essential Services Update

Hi everyone,

After several sessions with a mediator, we have agreed to the essential service plan and levels with our employer.

This does not mean we are going on strike, but we are ready to take any actions necessary to get a fair contract.

The employer has signaled that they are willing to come back to the table, and we are hoping for more flexibility from them around the issues that matter most.

We'll keep you updated as things progress.

If you are interested in helping out with our bargaining campaign sign up here.

For the most up-to-date information on bargaining visit our bargaining hub here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/tsbcbargaining

In solidarity,

Your TSBC Bargaining Committee



Lawren Nemeth, Bargaining Committee Chair

Florin Moldovan, Bargaining Committee Member

Alison Omelus, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations





