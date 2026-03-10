Update on Essential Services

Hi Everyone,



If we need to take job action, both the union and the employer must follow direction from the provincial Minister of Labour to ensure certain essential services continue for the public.

To prepare for this, our Essential Services team met with the employer on February 17 and 20, and with a Labour Relations Board mediator on March 1 and 2.

We agreed on the essential service levels for positions identified as essential. Here is the official Essential Services order.

Some specific work for safety officers and IT has been deemed essential for the health, safety, and welfare of the people of BC. The total amount of unionized staff who will be impacted by essential services is 4%. This is good news because it means any job action we need to take will have a strong impact on our employer.

A few details still need to be finalized, including:

The employer providing a strike headquarters

The employer assigning excluded staff to perform essential service work (up to 60 hours per week )

to perform essential service work (up to ) The union scheduling bargaining unit members to cover the remaining hours needed to meet the agreed service levels

We plan to meet again with the employer soon to finish this work. Our goal is to ensure we have everything in place, as required by law, if we need to take job action.

To get the most accurate and up-to-date information, reach out to your bargaining committee and check the bargaining hub regularly.

In solidarity,

Your TSBC Bargaining Committee

Lawren Nemeth, Bargaining Committee Chair

Florin Moldovan, Bargaining Committee Member

Alison Omelus, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP