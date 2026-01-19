Strike Vote result: 90.8% in favour

The strike vote was tabulated on January 19, 2026. Please be advised the result of the vote was 90.8% in favour.

With a strong strike mandate, we intend to return to the bargaining table to engage in meaningful discussions with the employer in our upcoming mediation. Your show of support sends a strong message that the employer must do better if they wish to achieve a new collective agreement.

We take the strike mandate very seriously and will now continue to work towards finding a tentative agreement that we can recommend to you. As you know, the union and employer are still significantly apart at the moment. We will update you once mediation dates have been scheduled.

To help ensure you receive a copy of bargaining updates please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at: http://www.bcgeu.ca/updates. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can also use the same form.

In solidarity,

Lawren Nemeth, Bargaining Committee Chair

Florin Moldovan, Bargaining Committee Member

Alison Omelus, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP