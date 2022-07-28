Your Bargaining committee is pleased to announce that a tentative agreement was reached with Technical Safety BC. The committee fully supports the settlement and is recommending a Yes vote.

We are now making arrangements for seven membership meetings during November, one each in Kelowna, Prince George, Kamloops, Victoria, Nanaimo, Vancouver and Langley. There will be teleconference access for all meetings.



We will communicate the dates and times shortly for these meetings.

Make sure that you provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update to ensure you receive a copy of all bargaining updates. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations

Lorraine Robinson, BCGEU Technical Safety BC Bargaining Committee

Florin Moldovan, BCGEU Technical Safety BC Bargaining Committee

Mario Vucinovic, BCGEU Technical Safety BC Bargaining Committee

Download PDF of notice here



