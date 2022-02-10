Now that the full committee is in place, the Bargaining Committee will meet to develop bargaining proposals. We are asking all members to participate in a membership questionnaire to provide us with your input.

Click here to complete the questionnaire and submit your answers by Survey Monkey, or you can fill in the attached questionnaire here and return via fax to 604-294-5092 or toll-free to 1-800-946-0244 to the attention of Gary Bennett, by email to [email protected] , or by mail to BCGEU Negotiations at 4911 Canada Way, Burnaby, BC V5G 3W3.

You can access the questionnaire (either by Survey Monkey or by the attached questionnaire) and return by Tuesday, March 1, 2022 by 5:00 p.m.

*** Make sure that you provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update to ensure you receive a copy of all bargaining updates. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.





In solidarity,

Gary Bennett,

Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



