Technical Safety BC at 204 - 40147 Glenalder Place, Squamish - Steward elections - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 06, 2023

BCGEU by-laws state that interim steward elections will be held in workplaces as needed and, accordingly, nominations are now open for up to two (2) steward positions to represent BCGEU members at your worksite.
 
Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board.
 
If you are interested in becoming a steward, or know someone who would be a great steward, please fill out the attached nomination form and return it no later than midnight of Tuesday, February 14, 2023, to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office:
 
BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office
#130 – 2920 Virtual Way
Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4
Fax: 604-215-1410 / 1-888-946-0248
Email: [email protected]
Attention: Jason Singh, Staff Representative
 
Should there be more nominations than positions available, an election will be held – with details to follow.
 
If you have any questions, please call the Lower Mainland Area Office at 604-215-1499 or toll free at 1-888-238-0239.
 
In solidarity
 
Jason Singh
Staff Representative
                    
Download PDF of notice here 
Download PDF of nomination form here
Download PDF of steward election information here



