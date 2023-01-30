Click here to find info on COVID-19

Technical Safety BC at 204 - 40147 Glenalder Place, Squamish, BC V8B 0G2 - New Steward Appointment - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 15, 2023

We are pleased to announce that Florin Moldovan has been acclaimed as the new steward for your worksite. Please contact Florin if you have any questions or concerns regarding the terms and conditions of your collective agreement.

Please join us in wishing Florin well in his new position.

In solidarity

Jason Singh 
Staff Representative

