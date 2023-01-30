Technical Safety BC at 204 - 40147 Glenalder Place, Squamish, BC V8B 0G2 - New Steward Appointment - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on February 15, 2023
We are pleased to announce that Florin Moldovan has been acclaimed as the new steward for your worksite. Please contact Florin if you have any questions or concerns regarding the terms and conditions of your collective agreement.
Please join us in wishing Florin well in his new position.
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.