I'm sorry to report that there was an error in the current election for Bargaining Committee Chair that requires the election to be re-run. Not all the candidate biographies provided to the union were uploaded to the election platform from the outset of the election.



We're working with our IT Department to set a new election date and set up another e-vote. This takes more time with the new e-vote platform compared to the previous e-vote platform. The new platform offers state of the art security but takes longer to set up votes.



As soon as we know what dates we can run the election again, you'll receive another bulletin regarding election dates.



In solidarity,



Brent Camilleri for Gary Bennett

S. /Staff Representative - Negotiations







UWU/MoveUP