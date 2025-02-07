Now that Lawren Nemeth has been acclaimed to the Chairperson position, we will begin the committee election earlier than previously scheduled. You will be receiving an email with your credentials to vote for the remaining 2 Bargaining Committee positions.

For the two remaining Bargaining Committee Positions, the Election will start on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. and end Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 3:00 p.m.

The nominees for Bargaining Committee Member (in alphabetical order) are:

Marci McDougall

Florin Moldovan

Alison Omelus

Jen Osterholm

Mario Vucinovic



An announcement will be made upon the successful conclusion of the election.



If you have received this email, we have your contact information. If a co-worker does not receive this email, ask them to check their junk mail folder or log in to https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup to request a BCGEU Member account.



If they have not received this then we likely do not have their most up to date email address and they should update their information using the Member portal at https://my.bcgeu.ca/login, plus they can contact [email protected] to receive their credentials. They must do so no later than Thursday, February 14th, 2025 by 3:00 pm.



Please note that the email for the online vote will be coming from the Simply Voting System so keep an eye out for your inbox as it may go to your Junk email.



In Solidarity,



Gary Bennett

Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



Rob Davis, Comp 20 VP, Local 2004

All Comp 20 Local Chairs

All Area Offices

Simon Kelly, Staff for Comp 20

Richard Tones, Director, Negotiations

Brent Camilleri, Coordinator, Negotiations











Download PDF of notice here





