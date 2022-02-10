Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Technical Safety BC Bargaining Committee election results, full committee now in place - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Technical Safety BC Bargaining Committee election results, full committee now in place - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 24, 2022

The election for the two bargaining committee members was won by Kevin Harding and Florin Moldovan. Congratulations, Kevin and Florin and thanks to all the candidates who stood for election.
 
Your Bargaining Committee is:
 
Kevin Harding Bargaining Committee member
Florin Moldovan Bargaining Committee member
Lorraine Robinson Bargaining Committee Chairperson
 
Make sure that you provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update to ensure you receive a copy of all bargaining updates. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

 
In solidarity,
 
Gary Bennett
Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP