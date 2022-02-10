The election for the two bargaining committee members was won by Kevin Harding and Florin Moldovan. Congratulations, Kevin and Florin and thanks to all the candidates who stood for election.
Your Bargaining Committee is:
Kevin Harding Bargaining Committee member
Florin Moldovan Bargaining Committee member
Lorraine Robinson Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Make sure that you provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update to ensure you receive a copy of all bargaining updates. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
In solidarity,
Gary Bennett
Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.