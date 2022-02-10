The election for the two bargaining committee members was won by Kevin Harding and Florin Moldovan. Congratulations, Kevin and Florin and thanks to all the candidates who stood for election.



Your Bargaining Committee is:



Kevin Harding Bargaining Committee member

Florin Moldovan Bargaining Committee member

Lorraine Robinson Bargaining Committee Chairperson



Make sure that you provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update to ensure you receive a copy of all bargaining updates. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.





In solidarity,



Gary Bennett

Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations







Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP