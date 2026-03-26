Bargaining Update – Last Offer Vote: What You Need to Know





We want to keep you informed about the employer's application for a Last Offer Vote and what it means for you. At this time, we do not yet have details on when voting will begin or when it will take place. We will share more information as it becomes available.



There has been some confusion, so we want to provide clear information about how the process works.



How the vote works



The vote will be conducted by the Labour Relations Board, not the employer. The vote is secret and confidential. No one will see how you vote. The vote will take place online. Members are being asked to provide an email address so the Labour Relations Board can send voting information directly.



To be clear:



The employer is only collecting emails so they can be passed to the Labour Relations Board. Your email will only be used for the purpose of administering the vote. The employer does not run the vote and does not have access to your choice



What happens after the vote



If a majority of members vote yes, the final offer becomes the collective agreement. If a majority of members vote no, then the offer is rejected completely. At that point, we can go back to the table to continue bargaining for a new collective agreement. A no vote does not automatically mean a strike.



Why there is a vote



The bargaining committee reached agreement on all but one important item in the employer's offer. That remaining issue relates to a provision that would limit career progression for Gas Safety Officers. Because that issue remains unresolved, the employer has chosen to move forward with a Last Offer Vote rather than address our concerns.

This means members are being asked to vote on the full offer, including that outstanding item.



How we will vote



The Last Offer Vote will be done online, and a ballot will be sent to you through your personal email. The employer has asked for your personal email to submit a voting list to the Labour Relations Board. The online vote will be a secret ballot. We do not yet know when the vote will take place, but we anticipate that it will be next week once the Board has completed processing the application. The voting period could be as short as 24 hours or as long as three days. As soon as we have more information, we'll keep you updated.



What this means for you



This vote is your decision as a member. We encourage you to review all information carefully and make an informed choice. If you have questions about bargaining or possible next steps, your union remains the best source of information. We will continue to provide updates as more details become available.



In solidarity,



Your TSBC Bargaining Committee

Lawren Nemeth, Bargaining Committee Chair

Florin Moldovan, Bargaining Committee Member

Alison Omelus, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP