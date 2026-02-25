Get involved in our bargaining campaign

Hi everyone,

Getting a deal is going to take all of us.

Winning a strong agreement doesn't just happen at the table, it happens when members are informed, visible, and ready to stand together. That's why we're expanding our bargaining campaign and starting strike preparation work now.

We're looking for members who want to get involved and play a role in this campaign. Whether you can help organize coworkers, support communications, assist with logistics, or step up in other ways, there's a place for you.

If you're interested, please take a few minutes to fill out this short survey and let us know how you'd like to help.

When we work together, we're stronger.

For the most up-to-date information on bargaining visit our bargaining hub here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/tsbcbargaining

In solidarity,

Your TSBC Bargaining Committee

Lawren Nemeth, Bargaining Committee Chair

Florin Moldovan, Bargaining Committee Member

Alison Omelus, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations





