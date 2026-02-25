Get involved in our bargaining campaign
Hi everyone,
Getting a deal is going to take all of us.
Winning a strong agreement doesn't just happen at the table, it happens when members are informed, visible, and ready to stand together. That's why we're expanding our bargaining campaign and starting strike preparation work now.
We're looking for members who want to get involved and play a role in this campaign. Whether you can help organize coworkers, support communications, assist with logistics, or step up in other ways, there's a place for you.
If you're interested, please take a few minutes to fill out this short survey and let us know how you'd like to help.
When we work together, we're stronger.
For the most up-to-date information on bargaining visit our bargaining hub here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/tsbcbargaining
In solidarity,
Your TSBC Bargaining Committee
Lawren Nemeth, Bargaining Committee Chair
Florin Moldovan, Bargaining Committee Member
Alison Omelus, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2026. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs