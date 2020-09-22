Technical team lead
ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT
INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING
September 22, 2020
The B.C. Government & Service Employees' Union (BCGEU) requires an experienced technical team lead to work in the IT Services of the Administration Department, effective immediately. In this role, you will work with both business and technical staff to lead a team that develops and deploys new tools and applications for both members and staff of the BCGEU. We are building out the next generation of software that offers a contextual experience to both staff and members.
DUTIES:
The Team Lead has a wide range of responsibilities that mostly revolve around how the BCGEU approaches and delivers software. Of the utmost importance is ensuring we can power our internal and external software with reliable data. In addition, the Team Lead will:
- Own the overall technical approach, providing architectural expertise, technical design, technical direction, and assistance within the development team(s)
- Work with internal stakeholders to understand and deliver on the union's objectives and aspirations at a technical level
- Review and analyze the effectiveness and efficiency of existing systems, including their financials, and develop strategies for improving, further leveraging or migrating off of these systems
- Architect and design solutions in Java and PHP, in consultation with the team members
- Challenge the status quo and seek new and better ways of solving technical problems
- Design and create reusable components to be leveraged across various applications
- Create documentation, and align team on matters such as platform architecture, high level design, detailed design and other technical specifications
- Build a roadmap for implementing software engineering practices for higher code quality, delivery efficiency and a focus on delivery of business value to our users
- Mentor and coach the development team with code reviews, skill sharing, and productive feedback to ensure high quality design/implementation, re-use of common patterns, improve code quality and testability/maintainability
- Share responsibility with Business Analyst for building reusable and scalable components, ensuring that project plans are technically accurate and attainable
- Actively write code for BCGEU software applications and integrations
- Work through agile processes and best practices, from continuously integrating code to production deployment and applying best development practices to design and write well designed, maintainable, testable, scalable, and secure code
- Help troubleshoot technical issues as required
- Develop an approach to warehouse the organizations' data and make it accessible via analytics tools and/or other methods
QUALIFICATIONS:
- University degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience with demonstrated progressive responsibilities in software development
- 10+ years of experience as a Software Development Team Lead providing technical direction and mentorship to team members
- 15+ years of experience developing applications in Java/PHP with experience with modern Java design patterns and JEE and Spring frameworks
- Experience with Docker, GitLab, BitBucket, Bamboo or other CI/CD tools, Angular, Vue or other JavaScript Frameworks a benefit
- Solid foundation in database design, data structures, algorithms, distributed systems and design patterns
- Experience building and consuming microservices such as REST
· Demonstrated experience breaking down problems, organizing work, planning sprints, and delivering technical programs in agile delivery models (Scrum, Kanban, etc.)
- Proven ability to write well-documented, high performance, reliable, maintainable code
- Experience designing, developing, deploying, monitoring and supporting high availability production software systems
- 8+ years experience as a software developer on Agile teams
- Experience with security audits, secure coding practices, and code analysis tools
- Understanding of common security practices involved in protecting customer data
- Demonstrated ability to communicate directly with stakeholders, technical team members, and management
- Good knowledge of SQL and database query optimization, performance tuning and indexes
Recent experience with modernizing legacy systems, customer relationship management (CRM) systems, and/or data warehousing would be considered an asset.
The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.
Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence.
Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca
Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland
UWU/MoveUP
