Did you miss the town hall with Minister Dix? You can listen here

On June 10, the BCGEU hosted a telephone town hall with Adrian Dix, B.C.'s Minister of Health. Throughout the town hall, Minister Dix fielded a variety of questions from Component 4 members as they spoke about their COVID-19-related experiences and voiced their concerns.

If you missed the event, you can listen to it here.

We would like to thank those of who attended and asked questions, as many key issues were covered. Both front line workers and those working behind the scenes in health care asked important questions about the effects that COVID-19 has had on our work and our employment. We were joined by BCGEU President Stephanie Smith and Executive Vice President Joanna Lord.

Do you have a COVID-related question that was not addressed in the town hall?

Email health@bcgeu.ca – Responses are confidential. To help us answer your question quickly, please tell us your employer and city of work.

Thanks again to all health services members as you continue doing critical work to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of British Columbians.

In solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry, VP, BCGEU Health Services

Cina Opel, 1st Vice Chairperson, BCGEU Health Services





UWU/MoveUP