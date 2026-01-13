TEMP MAIL CENTRE CLERK (L3)

FACILITIES DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

JOB ID: P0161

January 12, 2026

Reporting to the Director of Logistics, the BCGEU requires a clerk to work in the Mail Centre.

Duration: Temporary 3-months or until return of incumbent

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Processes and distributes new member information packages for mailing; ensures inventory of kit material is on hand; provides switchboard relief as needed; assists in the processing of incoming and outgoing mail; filling requisitions for stationery and supplies and arranges for distribution; assists in accurate recording of stock on hand; assists in processing education kit materials; operates photocopiers and other mail centre equipment and performs other related duties as required. Heavy lifting is required on a daily basis.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

High school graduation; keyboarding 40 wpm; switchboard/reception; 2 years' general office experience, some of which has been in a mail centre environment; and an aptitude for organization and detail.

WAGE RATE: $36.79 $40.07 per hour

Please note that temporary and probationary employees are not eligible for remote work arrangements.

Hours of work are 32 hours, four days per week.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of color, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, January 19, 2026

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]



UWU/MoveUP