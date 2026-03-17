TEMP STAFF REPRESENTATIVE – CLASSIFICATIONS SPECIALIST

NEGOTIATIONS

JOB ID: T0445

INTERNAL POSTING

March 11, 2026

Reporting to the Director, Negotiations, the Staff Representative will play a pivotal role in establishing, maintaining, and enforcing job evaluation and classifications plans. Specifically, Classifications specialists manage classification appeals and grievances, act as institutional experts in classification matters, and all other matters related to classifications. This includes analyzing job descriptions and classifications, handling grievances and appeals, and representing the union at hearings internally and externally. They also maintain institutional knowledge regarding essential services and a consistent resource for staff and officers of the union. The role requires strong experience in grievance handling, classification analysis, and essential services.

Term of Assignment: 12-months or return of incumbent

Education & Relevant Experience:

Experience in negotiating collective agreements and administering contract language.

Proven ability to handle grievance processes and participate in arbitration.

Knowledge of PSEC guidelines and experience working with both non-profit and for-profit agencies, as well as an understanding of public sector funding and delivery mechanisms.

Experience in classification analysis, classification appeals, and resolving systemic wage discrimination issues.

Familiarity with the principles of pay equity and classification systems.

J.D. or LL.B. degree from a recognized Canadian law school considered an asset.

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with other staff and elected members, maintaining strong working relationships.

Strong organizational skills with the ability to manage a high volume of correspondence and communications.

In-depth knowledge of contract language, collective bargaining, and the operation of collective agreements.

Ability to analyze complex benefit plans and classification systems, including understanding wage equity and pay equity principles.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to draft and analyze contract proposals and arbitration awards.

Ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks effectively under tight deadlines.

SALARY RANGE:

Bi-Weekly: $2,798.43 – $5,430.91

Annually: $73,009.08 – $141,688.64

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Drivers Licence.

Please note that temporary and probationary employees are not eligible for remote work arrangements.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of color, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

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