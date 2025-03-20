Temporary (8 months) Human Resources Administrative Assistant



Job ID: EX009



TEMPORARY/FULL-TIME



Location: BURNABY, BC

BCGEU thanks all applicants for their interest; only those selected for an interview will be contacted. This position is only open to those legally entitled to work in Canada and are residents of the Province of BC.

THE ORGANIZATION

BCGEU is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia with over 90,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the public and private sector. We trace our beginnings back to the early 1900s when provincial government employees formed an association to address their working conditions. Since then, our union has organized thousands of workers outside the government service. We're continuing to grow.

The BCGEU believes that every worker is entitled to union representation and free collective bargaining without discrimination. Collective bargaining rights are human rights.

We strive to eliminate barriers to members' involvement and inclusion in union activity. All people are entitled to enjoy human rights, political freedom, quality public services, democratic government, and a sustainable environment, in a just society. The BCGEU commits to social justice, equality, workplace safety, decent wages and working conditions. We will pursue social, economic, and political justice as those are the goals upon which the labour movement was founded.

BCGEU offers competitive salaries and an excellent benefits package. But a job is more than a pay cheque. We also offer our staff the opportunity to work together to make a difference. When employees go home at the end of the day, they experience the satisfaction of knowing they've helped provide justice and fairness for British Columbians.

Department: Human Resources Department

Job Summary:

The Human Resources Administrative Assistant plays a key role in supporting the daily operations and is the first point of contact of the Human Resources department. This position will support efficient HR operations by maintaining accurate records and facilitating smooth processes for various HR tasks involved in talent acquisition, benefits administration, payroll, learning and development, and health and safety. The HR Administrative Assistant will work closely with other HR team members, directors, and leadership to ensure the seamless execution of HR functions while maintaining regulatory compliance and supporting organizational goals.

Salary: $42.04 - $45.20 per hour

Key Responsibilities:

Workforce Tracking

Track and manage important employee changes.

Maintain and prepare reports from a variety of sources dealing with confidential human resource matters.

Administer and monitor the time and attendance system to ensure accuracy and compliance with company policies and labor regulations across the organization.

Monitor and track key employee changes, including new hires, promotions, transfers, terminations, and role adjustments across departments.

Ensure the accurate and timely updating of employee records in the HRIS (Human Resources Information System), including job titles, pay changes, and personal information.

Attend confidential meeting to support changes to workforce time and attendance program and module within HRIS.



Maintain and Prepare Reports from a Variety of Sources Dealing with Confidential Human Resource Matters

Compile, analyze, and prepare comprehensive HR reports from multiple data sources related to employee performance, turnover, compensation, diversity, and workforce demographics.

Ensure that all reports are handled with a high degree of confidentiality, in accordance with data privacy laws and organizational protocols.

Assist in preparing reports for external audits, compliance reporting, or other legal requirements as necessary.

Recruitment Support

Assist in coordinating, short-listing, and scheduling interviews between candidates and hiring managers ensuring all logistics are organized.

Assist in preparing job descriptions, drafting offer letters and completing reference checks.

Publish job postings internally on the company website and externally on job boards and websites ensuring roles are advertised effectively.

Coordinate necessary evaluations and assessments for all employees.

Manage and maintain the organization of new hire documents.

Office Management & Support

Answering and triaging incoming emails, which contains confidential personnel information, from the HR outlook inbox .

Manage office supplies.

Track budget which includes collecting and submitted invoices to finance and entering data into tracking tools.

Attend confidential meetings of the human resources department where confidential personnel and operational decisions are discussed and made.

Key Success Factors:

Task prioritization and time management is required to effectively manage multiple tasks from all areas in HR.

Effective communication and collaboration contribute to the achievement of departmental goals.

Ability to adapt to different situations, tasks and environments is important in a dynamic workplace.

Positive interpersonal and customer services skills are key for building strong working relationship within the organization.

Demonstrate ability to deliver on project milestones and tasks, contributing to the successful project implementations.

Education & Relevant Experience:

Diploma or Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration or a related field (preferred).

Minimum of 2-3 years of experience working with HRIS systems or in an HR support role.

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:

Knowledge of HRIS systems and HR data management.

Strong organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritize effectively.

Excellent communication skills (both written and verbal) for interacting with staff, leadership, and external partners.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite.

Detail-oriented with strong analytical skills for tracking and reporting.

Ability to maintain confidentiality and handle sensitive employee information.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of color, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

How to Apply:

Please review the attached job description for a complete list of duties, qualifications and competencies. To be considered for this competition, applicants must submit a cover letter and resume clearly identifying how they meet the qualifications necessary for this position. This information will be used as part of the selection process.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application.

Applications will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

If you require accommodations at any point during the application and hiring process, please contact [email protected]