Temporary (8 months) Human Resources Administrative Assistant and Project Coordinator

Job ID: EX008

TEMPORARY/FULL-TIME

Location: BURNABY, BC

THE ORGANIZATION

BCGEU is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia with over 90,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the public and private sector. We trace our beginnings back to the early 1900s when provincial government employees formed an association to address their working conditions. Since then, our union has organized thousands of workers outside the government service. We're continuing to grow.

The BCGEU believes that every worker is entitled to union representation and free collective bargaining without discrimination. Collective bargaining rights are human rights.

We strive to eliminate barriers to members' involvement and inclusion in union activity. All people are entitled to enjoy human rights, political freedom, quality public services, democratic government, and a sustainable environment, in a just society. The BCGEU commits to social justice, equality, workplace safety, decent wages and working conditions. We will pursue social, economic, and political justice as those are the goals upon which the labour movement was founded.

BCGEU offers competitive salaries and an excellent benefits package. But a job is more than a pay cheque. We also offer our staff the opportunity to work together to make a difference. When employees go home at the end of the day, they experience the satisfaction of knowing they've helped provide justice and fairness for British Columbians.

Department: Human Resources Department

Job Summary:

Reporting to the Director of HR, the Administrative Assistant & Project Coordinator will be responsible for providing dedicated executive support to the Director of HR while also coordinating the planning, execution, and completion of key HR projects across departments. This dual role combines executive-level support with project management responsibilities, ensuring smooth operation and alignment with organizational goals. The position requires exceptional organization, an ability to maintain confidentiality and handle sensitive information with discretion, communication, and multitasking skills, with a focus on managing time-sensitive tasks efficiently and facilitating the successful completion of various HR-related projects.

Salary: $44.78 - $47.96 per hour

Key Responsibilities:

Executive Support for Director of HR:

Provide confidential executive support to the Director of Human Resources, including business analysis, preparing presentations and visual documents, technical writing, coordination of meetings, and managing correspondence.

Review and summarize sensitive and confidential internal HR-related documents for the Director of Human Resources, Admin Committee, and Human Resources Governance Committee.

Serve as the primary point of contact between the Director of HR and internal/external stakeholders, ensuring effective communication, confidentiality, and follow-up.

Prepare, review, and proofread HR-related documents, presentations, and reports for the Director of HR, ensuring accuracy and timely delivery.

Organize and coordinate meetings for the HR department, including preparing agendas, facilitating workshops and meetings, taking minutes, and following up on action items.

Assist the HR department in preparing materials for leadership meetings, presentations, and other key events.

Project Coordination:

Assist in the planning and execution of various HR-projects across departments, ensuring timely and within-budget completion.

Create and maintain detailed project timelines, track milestones, and ensure deadlines are met.

Coordinate resources, budgets, and logistics for projects, collaborating with internal teams and external vendors as needed.

Monitor project progress, identify potential issues, and proactively resolve problems to keep projects on track.

Facilitate communication between project teams and senior management, ensuring alignment on goals, expectations, and deliverables.

Maintain project documentation, including process workflow, status reports, and other key reports.

Support the preparation and presentation of project updates to senior leadership.

Coordinate logistics for internal and external meetings, conferences, and events, including vendor selection, invitations, and material preparation.

Administrative Support:

Manage and maintain filing systems for both digital and physical records, ensuring confidentiality and organization.

Assist in budget tracking and expense reporting for the executive team and HR projects.

Maintain and prepare reports from a variety of sources dealing with confidential human resource matters.

Prepare and submit purchase orders, invoices, and ensure compliance with organizational financial processes.

Conduct research, gather data, and provide reports as needed for both executive and project purposes.

Handle ad-hoc administrative tasks as required, providing support across different functions within the organization.

Communication & Collaboration:

Foster communication and collaboration between internal teams, departments, and external stakeholders.

Coordinate and communicate key HR project updates with stakeholders and ensure all parties are informed and engaged.

Process Improvement & Efficiency:

Design and implement process improvements to enhance the efficiency of administrative and project coordination tasks.

Track and analyze project outcomes to provide recommendations for future improvements.

Support the development of systems and procedures that improve organizational operations and productivity.

Education & Relevant Experience:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in business administration, project management, or a related field.

At least 3 years of experience in an executive assistant or project coordination role.

Proven ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritize effectively in a fast-paced environment.

Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Visio) and project management software (e.g., Asana, Trello, or similar).

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

Ability to work independently and take initiative while supporting others.

Strong problem-solving skills and a proactive approach to work.

Experience in budget tracking, meeting coordination, and event planning is a plus.

Project management certification (PMP, CAPM) is a plus.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Demonstrate ability to deal with others in a highly sensitive labour climate.

Demonstrate ability to handle change and model behaviours for others;

Ability to build meaningful working relationships with others, both internal and external, including those with different perspectives.

Ability to communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing.

Productive negotiation, mediation, and facilitator skills.

Understanding the dimensions of equity, diversity and inclusion and the ability to identify structural barriers within the organization.

Demonstrate commitment to self-awareness and authenticity.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Ability to provide client focused services.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of color, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

How to Apply:

Please review the attached job description for a complete list of duties, qualifications and competencies. To be considered for this competition, applicants must submit a cover letter and resume clearly identifying how they meet the qualifications necessary for this position. This information will be used as part of the selection process.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application.

Applications will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

If you require accommodations at any point during the application and hiring process, please contact [email protected].





