B.C. GENERAL EMPLOYEES' UNION

TEMPORARY ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – ORGANIZING DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

JOB ID:MU027

May 2, 2025

POSITION: TEMPORARY ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – ORGANIZING





GRADE: LEVEL 3 - MoveUP AGREEMENT





WAGE RATE: $36.43- $39.67 per hour



A temporary Administrative Assistant is required to perform administrative and word processing functions for staff representatives as required in the Organizing department, located in Burnaby, BC. Term of assignment – 3 months or return of incumbent.



DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES



Will include processing a variety of documents such as Labour Relations Board submissions, minutes, meeting notices, reports, memoranda, forms, schedules, questionnaires, leaves of absence and general correspondence; setting up and maintaining departmental online filing systems; maintaining a daily bring forward system; preparing and coding purchase orders; preparing cheque requisitions for signature; maintaining files, statistics and records; answering general enquiries; typing documents including correspondence and agreements from handwritten or draft; drafting replies to general correspondence; signing routine correspondence; making appointments and travel arrangements; taking minutes of meetings; proofreading and correcting documents; operating office and mail centre equipment including photocopiers; updating and maintaining database information and producing reports; maintaining BCGEU website and calendars; responding to general enquiries and complaints; other related duties as required.



QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:



Applicants must have 2-4 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to multi-task and set priorities and work within time limits.



Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.



Please note that temporary and probationary employees are not eligible for remote work arrangements.



The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.



All applications must be submitted by, 5:00 pm, Friday, May 9, 2025.



Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.



Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected].





UWU/MoveUP