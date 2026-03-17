TEMPORARY ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT (L3)

NEGOTIATIONS DEPARTMENT

JOB ID: T0446

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

March 11, 2026

Job Title: Administrative Assistant

Duration: 6-month or return of incumbent

Wage Rate: $36.79 - $39.67 per hour

Reporting to the Director of Negotiations, an Administrative Assistant is required to provide administrative and word processing support to staff representatives in the Negotiations Department.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Will include processing a variety of documents on a personal computer including bargaining proposals, contracts, reports, memoranda, forms, leaves of absence, meeting notices and general correspondence; coordinating, preparing and distributing various materials for strike/ratification votes; maintaining filing systems and daily bring forward system; responding to telephone inquiries and walk-in visitors; arranging appointments; making travel and hotel arrangements; sorting and distributing mail; other related duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 2-4 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Please note that temporary and probationary employees are not eligible for remote work arrangements.

Hours of work are 32 per week, 4 days.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Wednesday March 18, 2026

HOW TO APPLY:

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP