TEMPORARY ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT (2 positions)

COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

JOB ID: MU036

June 11, 2025

POSITION: TEMPORARY ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT (2 Positions) – COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT

GRADE: LEVEL 3 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

WAGE RATE: $36.43- $39.67 per hour

Position Term:

12-month temporary position or until the incumbent returns

4-month temporary position or until the incumbent returns

The Communications department requires two temporary Administrative Assistants to provide administrative and word processing support to staff representatives as needed.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Will include posting and maintaining the BCGEU website and calendar, maintaining the photo filing system, familiarity with the BCGEU's mass email system, processing a variety of documents such as news releases, minutes, meeting notices, reports, memoranda, forms, schedules, questionnaires, leaves of absence and general correspondence; making travel and hotel arrangements; arranging appointments; making logistical arrangements for conferences and training sessions; liaising with BCGEU activists and employer representatives; setting up and maintaining departmental filing systems; maintaining a daily bring forward system; responding to telephone inquiries and walk-in visitors; preparing and coding purchase orders; preparing cheque requisitions for signature; sorting and distributing mail; other related duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 2-4 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Please note that temporary and probationary employees are not eligible for remote work arrangements.

Hours of work are 32 hours, four days per week.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Friday, June 20, 2025.

HOW TO APPLY:

Please submit your application as a single attachment. If you are including both a cover letter and a resume, please combine them into one file before uploading. When submitting your application, be sure to include the Position Title, Job ID, and specify whether you are applying for the 12-month or 4-month temporary position in the subject line of your email.

Note: Applications submitted with multiple attachments may not be considered.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





