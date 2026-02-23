TEMPORARY BUSINESS ANALYST (AR2)

DEVELOPMENT & RECORDS

JOB ID: T0430

INTERNAL / EXTERNAL POSTING

February 17, 2026

Reporting to the Director, Development & Records, the Business Analyst ensures continuity of business analysis capacity for the Development team while providing dedicated analysis support for BCGEU’s mobile application initiative. The role works with stakeholders to translate defined features and emerging needs into development-ready user stories, acceptance criteria, and prioritized backlogs. The Business Analyst will also support solution evaluation and delivery planning for a mobile application under either an in-house build or third-party vendor delivery model and will adapt focus accordingly.

Term of assignment: Temporary – 12 months

Key Responsibilities:

1. Requirements Gathering & Stakeholder Engagement

Engage with organizational stakeholders to assess initial requirements and understand their needs, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of project scope. This includes organizing and facilitating requirements elicitation sessions with union members and other internal stakeholders.

Translate business needs into clear, well-defined business requirements that can be implemented by the Development team and/or vendors.

Present requirements to internal technical teams for solution discussion and estimation, working to clarify and refine vague or unclear requirements.

Collaborate closely with internal teams to ensure alignment on project goals and user needs.

2. Business Analysis & Documentation

Conduct business analysis to define detailed requirements for organizational change requests, software development, and service enhancements.

Develop comprehensive documentation, including user-facing requirements documents and collaborating in the creation or review of Statements of Work (SOWs), following a standard document lifecycle. This includes documenting software features and business processes.

Break down software feature requirements into actionable user stories and implementation and configuration tasks for development teams and technical staff.

Manage Jira backlogs of user stories, bugs, and tasks.

Create and maintain a product decision registry

Facilitate requirements refinement with the Development team.

Facilitate release planning with the Development team.

Work closely with QA to clarify requirements, define acceptance criteria, and support verification that delivered software meets agreed-upon specifications.

Ensure all project documentation is accurate, up to date, and easily accessible for stakeholders.

3. Mobile App Initiative – Solution Evaluation and Delivery Model Support (Build/Buy)

Support the evaluation of delivery options (build vs. buy) by eliciting and documenting requirements, constraints, and decision criteria, and translating them into comparable vendor and/or build-ready artifacts.

If BCGEU builds: translate defined mobile application features into a structured backlog of epics, user stories, and acceptance criteria; facilitate refinement with the Development team; and support release planning for mobile delivery.

If BCGEU buys: act as the business analysis liaison with the third-party vendor by managing requirements clarification, backlog alignment, issue escalation, and change control; coordinate stakeholder input and review cycles; and ensure deliverables meet agreed specifications.

Document and validate mobile-specific non-functional requirements (e.g., authentication, privacy/data handling, performance, accessibility, offline/poor connectivity behaviour, notifications, analytics/telemetry, and release/update cadence).

Coordinate end-to-end readiness activities including UAT support, stakeholder sign-off, and go-live/change communications in collaboration with the Director and technical lead.

4. Delivery Support & Agile Practices

Facilitate decision-making by documenting options, impacts, and recommendations; escalate scope/priority decisions to the Director and designated business owners.

Ensure the timely and accurate updating of user stories and tasks within the ticket management system.

Run agile ceremonies such as refinement, sprint planning, sprint review, and ongoing activities like daily scrums.

5. Stakeholder Communication & Risk Management

Communicate clearly and regularly with both internal teams and external stakeholders to ensure project objectives and timelines are well understood.

Identify, document, and escalate product and project risks, including assumptions, dependencies, and constraints, and support mitigation planning with the Director and business owners.

Foster strong relationships with stakeholders, ensuring their concerns are addressed and their expectations are managed effectively.

Provide detailed and regular status updates to leadership and key stakeholders on project progress and deliverables.

6. Perform other duties as assigned.

Education & Relevant Experience:

A university degree in computer science, business, or a related discipline with a focus on IT, or equivalent experience.

5+ years of relevant experience as a business analyst and/or Product Owner working directly with software development teams in an agile environment.

Experience with writing user stories and working in Agile and Scrum methodologies.

Experience planning and managing software releases spanning multiple components/products.

Direct experience delivering at least one mobile application release (Android and/or iOS) as a BA/PO, including requirements/user stories, acceptance criteria, and release coordination, under either an in-house build or vendor delivery model.

Experience working with third-party vendors on software delivery (requirements clarification, change control, acceptance/sign-off) is required or strongly preferred.

Demonstrated proficiency in product and project risk management.

A clear understanding of how to identify, document, and manage assumptions, dependencies, and constraints.

Experience working in or with unions or knowledge of the labour movement is considered an asset.

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:

Practical understanding of mobile app delivery constraints and lifecycle (store releases, device/OS fragmentation, notification behaviour, authentication patterns, telemetry/analytics, and support/update cadence).

Ability to translate business needs into vendor-ready artifacts (requirement packages, clarification logs, acceptance criteria, and structured feedback cycles).

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to articulate complex business and technical concepts clearly.

Strong analytical skills, with the ability to assess business needs and translate them into actionable requirements.

Proven ability to influence and collaborate at all levels of the organization and with external partners.

A solid understanding of mobile apps and their supporting infrastructure is an asset.

High degree of personal integrity, credibility, and professionalism in dealing with stakeholders.

SALARY RANGE:

Bi-Weekly: $3,385.27 - $4,932.63

Annually: $88,319.32 - $128,688.86

How to Apply:

Please note that temporary and probationary employees are not eligible for remote work arrangements.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of color, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]