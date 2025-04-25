TEMPORARY COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER

COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT

Job ID: UWU017

Internal/External

April 25, 2025

Job Summary:

Reporting to the Director, this role will provide strategic communication support to various departments, executive committees, and union components. The Communications Officer will develop and implement communication strategies, manage media relations, and create content across a variety of platforms, including the website, social media, print publications, and promotional materials.

Term of assignment: 8-month

Key Responsibilities:

Communications Strategy

Develop strategic communication plans that align with organizational priorities set by senior leadership.

Prepare and manage communication budgets, ensuring alignment with key objectives.

Ensure consistent messaging across all communication platforms and materials.

Media Relations

Research, develop, and pitch media stories to relevant outlets.

Prepare and distribute news advisories, releases, backgrounders, message boxes, and talking points.

Liaise with media to ensure accurate and timely coverage of BCGEU activities.

Internal Communication Support

Provide communication support to the president and treasurer's offices, as well as BCGEU components and provincial executive committees.

Assist in the development and dissemination of internal communications.

Ensure that all internal messaging is consistent with BCGEU's values and objectives.

Publications and Print Materials

Write, edit, and provide editorial support for BCGEU's print publications and other resources.

Coordinate the creation of promotional items and ensure they align with the union's messaging.

Manage the production and distribution of print and digital materials.

Web and Digital Content

Contribute to and administer editorial content for BCGEU's website and official social media accounts.

Use digital platforms to disseminate union news and keep members informed.

Collaborate on content strategies to enhance digital engagement and reach.

Training and Liaison

Develop and facilitate media skills training for union members and affiliates.

Work with other union communicators and coalition partners on joint communication initiatives.

Support departmental objectives by assisting with additional communication tasks as required.

Education & Relevant Experience:

A minimum of 3 years of demonstrated experience in mainstream communication within the labour movement, media, or community organizations.

Proven experience in writing, editing, and managing editorial content for print and digital media.

Experience in graphic design (e.g., InDesign, Photoshop) and familiarity with print and broadcast advertising production processes.

Union organizing or servicing experience is an asset.

Experience in photography, videography, and/or graphic design is an asset.

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:

Comprehensive knowledge of communication strategies, media relations, and digital content management.

Excellent written communication skills, including news reporting, magazine writing, and editing.

Strong verbal communication skills, including experience in designing and facilitating workshops.

Strong organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet tight deadlines.

Ability to collaborate with diverse teams and manage relationships with external stakeholders, including media outlets and suppliers.

Ability to deliver clear and impactful messages that resonate with union members and external audiences.

Ability to work independently while contributing to a collaborative team environment.

Demonstrated understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement and how to communicate these effectively.

Salary:

Bi-Weekly: $2,771.26 - $5,378.18

Annually: $72,300.23 – $140,312.95

Please note that temporary and probationary employees are not eligible for remote work arrangements.

How to Apply:

Please review the attached job description for a complete list of duties, qualifications and competencies. To be considered for this competition, applicants must submit a cover letter and resume clearly identifying how they meet the qualifications necessary for this position. This information will be used as part of the selection process.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application.

If you are passionate about what you do and want to use your expertise to engage in meaningful and challenging work, please apply to join our team today at [email protected].

Submit applications no later than 5:00pm, Sunday May 4, 2025.

At BCGEU, we're committed to providing a healthy, safe and inclusive workplace where respect and diversity are recognized assets. We invite and welcome applications from women, visible minorities, Indigenous Peoples, People with Disabilities and Disabled People, people of all sexual orientations and gender identities, and all people committed to meaningful work that makes a difference.

We are committed to providing an inclusive and barrier-free work environment, starting with the hiring process. If you require accommodations at any point during the application and hiring process, please contact [email protected].