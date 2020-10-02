Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Temporary employment opportunity at LifeLabs - BCGEU
Published on October 02, 2020
To BCGEU members impacted by workplace closure or disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the union would like to let you know about a temporary employment opportunity to work with fellow BCGEU members at LifeLabs, a Canadian laboratory services provider.
LifeLabs is currently hiring temporary Packaging Clerk positions in Surrey, BC, to support the increase in COVID-19 testing across the province. No medical background is required to fill these casual 3 to 4 week-long posts. The pay is $19.10 per hour and the hours will vary.
The position will be responsible for receiving, counting, packaging and organizing samples for transportation. Full personal protective equipment (PPE) and training, where required, will be provided.
This is an urgent staffing need so if you are interested, please apply now at:
When asked in the application who referred you or how you found out about the job, please be sure to indicate 'BCGEU'. Should you have any questions regarding the Packaging Clerk positions, please contact LifeLabs directly.