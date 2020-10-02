 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
To BCGEU members impacted by workplace closure or disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the union would like to let you know about a temporary employment opportunity to work with fellow BCGEU members at LifeLabs, a Canadian laboratory services provider.

 

LifeLabs is currently hiring temporary Packaging Clerk positions in Surrey, BC, to support the increase in COVID-19 testing across the province. No medical background is required to fill these casual 3 to 4 week-long posts. The pay is $19.10 per hour and the hours will vary.

 

The position will be responsible for receiving, counting, packaging and organizing samples for transportation. Full personal protective equipment (PPE) and training, where required, will be provided.

 

This is an urgent staffing need so if you are interested, please apply now at:

https://career4.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=83031&company=LifeLabs

 

When asked in the application who referred you or how you found out about the job, please be sure to indicate 'BCGEU'. Should you have any questions regarding the Packaging Clerk positions, please contact LifeLabs directly.

 

To see all opportunities at LifeLabs go to: https://www.lifelabs.com/careers/ 



