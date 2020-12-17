Temporary Pandemic Pay update



We are aware of the ongoing delay of the Provincial Government's Temporary Pandemic Pay (TPP) at certain Health Authority worksites around the province. This delay now mostly affects the payment of TPP on overtime hours. The president and BCGEU representatives conferenced with various ministry officials several times over the last two weeks to get answers and a timeline for distribution of the TPP.



On December 14th, in response to pressure from the BCGEU, Government acknowledged that this delay was unacceptable, apologized for the delay, and assured us that all TPP funds including those for TPP earned on overtime hours will be distributed to Health Authority employers. Their full response is captured at:



https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/covid-19-provincial-support/temporary-pandemic-pay



We share your frustration in these unacceptable delays and we will continue to pressure Government to get the TPP to you as soon as possible.



Government is providing additional resources to ensure that TPP applications are processed as quickly as possible. We will continue to monitor the distribution of the TPP to our members and to press Government to keep this as a top priority.



Thank you again for the important work you do for our communities around British Columbia.



Mahen Ramdharry

Vice President, Component 4





UWU/MoveUP