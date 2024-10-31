TEMPORARY STAFF REPRESENTATIVE

LEARNING & OHS DEPARTMENT

Actuarial Research and Analysis

JOB ID: UWU002

EXTERNAL POSTING

October 31, 2024

The B.C. General Employees' Union requires a temporary staff representative to conduct actuarial research and analysis in the Learning & OHS department, for a period of up to 12 months or the return of the incumbent. The position is located at the BCGEU Headquarters office in Burnaby and will report to the Director of Learning & OHS. Effective date is to be determined.

DUTIES:

Under the general supervision of the director, this staff representative will:

Collect and compile statistical and financial data for analysis;

Estimate the probability and likely cost of key events and situations, including illness, accident, natural disaster, benefit usage, demands on investments and liquidity;

Design, test, and administer policies to manage risk, profitability and/or solvency of insurance policies and pension plans, and produce charts and other exhibits to explain proposals and calculations;

Explain proposals and findings to different parties and audiences, including elected union officers, staff, employer representatives, company executives, shareholders, government officials and BCGEU members;

Provide financial analysis and detailed costing of proposals in support of union bargaining activity, including public sector contract negotiations;

Assist with the administration of union benefit trusts and pension plans.

QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful applicant will possess:

a university degree in actuarial science (preferred), statistics, mathematics, finance or related field of study;

professional experience conducting actuarial analysis;

advanced analytical skills, including ability to identify trends and patterns in a variety of complex data sets;

experience with pension plans and benefit trusts;

strong computer skills, including ability to use programming languages and to develop spreadsheet models, databases, and statistical models;

strong written and verbal communications skills, including ability to communicate and explain complex ideas and technical data to different audiences;

excellent problem-solving skills and an advanced capacity for identifying risks, including options and solutions for managing risk;

commitment to the social justice goals of the labour movement.

Preference will be given to applicants with designation as a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (FCIA).

SALARY RANGE:

Bi-Weekly: $4,172.73 - $5,666.89

Annually: $108,863.60 - $147,845.19

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. driver's license.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Paul Finch, President, c/o Simon Kelly





