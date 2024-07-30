TEMPORARY STAFF REPRESENTATIVE (SR2)

COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL POSTING

July 30, 2024

The B.C. General Employees' Union requires a temporary staff representative (communications officer) for its Communications department, effective date to be determined. The term of the assignment is up to 3 months or return of incumbent. The position is located at its headquarters in Burnaby.

The position reports to the Communications Coordinator.

DUTIES:

Communications strategy: develop strategic communications plans and budgets aligned with organizational priorities established by senior leadership Communications support: provide communications support to the president and treasurer's offices, BCGEU components, provincial executive committees, and other departments across the union Media: research, develop, and pitch media stories; prepare news advisories, releases, backgrounders, message boxes, talking points, opinion/editorials and liaise with media Advertising and promotional items: liaise with suppliers on the production and purchase of print, broadcast, and outdoor advertising as well as promotional items Publications and print materials: provide editorial for BCGEU's print publications and other resources as needed Web: contribute and administer editorial content for BCGEU's website, official social media accounts and other communications tools disseminating union news Training: develop and facilitate media skills training for union members and affiliates Liaison: work with other union communicators and coalition partners on communications projects Other duties: primary role in this position is communications; however, communications officers may be assigned associated work, as required, to support departmental objectives

QUALIFICATIONS:

demonstrated skills and experience in mainstream communications within the labour movement, media or community organizations excellent written communication skills, including news reporting, magazine writing and editing excellent verbal communications, including experience designing and facilitating workshops training and experience in graphic design (InDesign, Photoshop, and others) familiarity with print and broadcast advertising production processes and media buys union organizing and/or servicing experience is an asset experience in photography, videography and/or graphic design is an asset an understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement.

SALARY RANGE:

Bi-Weekly: $2,716.92 - $5,272.74

Annually: $70,882.54 - $137,562.10

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Paul Finch, President, c/o Lisa Trolland

The direct appointment procedure contained in MOA 16 Re: Equity Appointments may be applied for this posting.





UWU/MoveUP