TEMPORARY STAFF REPRESENTATIVE (SR2)

VICTORIA AREA OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

August 19, 2024



The B.C. General Employees' Union requires two (2) staff representatives to work in the Victoria Area Office, effective date to be determined.

DUTIES:

Assist officers, stewards and membership in the day-to-day administration of their union by attending membership meetings; assisting in union elections, preparing and conducting ratification votes;

Advising union membership on union policy and procedures;

Negotiating collective agreements and contract administration through the handling of grievances up to and including expedited arbitration;

Teaching courses for stewards and local officers;

Assisting in or leading organizing campaigns, both internal and external;

Representing the union at local labour councils and conventions; and

Will be required to develop grassroots campaign plans to advance the interests of the union's membership as well as engage members and recruit activists.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience in the trade union movement is essential;

Ability to deal with union leadership and employer representatives;

Ability to prepare concise written reports and handle a large volume of correspondence and ability to speak in public;

Must have an understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement;

Must have a solid understanding of organizing principles. Proven experience in union organizing drives will be an asset; and

Demonstrated ability to develop activist skills and maintain an effective working relationship with union and community activists.

SALARY:

Bi-Weekly: $4,788.96 - $5,272.74

Annually: $124,940.61 - $137,562.10

Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, August 26, 2024.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected], attention to:

Paul Finch, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





