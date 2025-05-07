TEMPORARY/ON-CALL ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT– HQ/LMAO/FVAO

JOB ID: T001

Locations:

Langley (Fraser Valley Area Office – FVAO)

(Fraser Valley Area Office – FVAO) Vancouver (Lower Mainland Area Office – LMAO)

(Lower Mainland Area Office – LMAO) Burnaby (BCGEU Headquarters (HQ); including departments: Advocacy Finance Communications Negotiations Facilities Management Organizing Conventions & Travel Learning & Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Investments & Pension Services Member Benefits

(BCGEU Headquarters (HQ); including departments:

Job Type: Temporary/On-Call

Salary: $36.43 per hour

JOB SUMMARY:

The BCGEU is seeking a highly organized and professional Administrative Assistant to support staff representatives in various administrative functions. The successful candidate will assist with a wide range of office tasks, including reception duties and switchboard operation, and will be deployed for backfill and overload assignments within the area office for temporary vacancies lasting less than three months.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Administrative Assistant will be responsible for:

Preparing, formatting, and processing documents such as letters, meeting minutes, reports, bargaining proposals, bulletins, and general correspondence.

Drafting correspondence and calculating key calendar deadlines for grievances, notices to bargain, and appeals.

Providing assistance to staff representatives by answering phone calls and responding to walk-in inquiries.

Supporting component and local executive committees, including the preparation and distribution of materials for strike or ratification votes.

Coordinating logistics for meetings, including booking rooms, arranging travel, and managing accommodation needs.

Prioritizing and processing incoming mail and maintaining an organized filing and bring-forward system.

Performing other administrative duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Candidates must meet the following qualifications to be considered:

A minimum of 2-4 years of experience in an administrative support role.

Completion of high school education, supplemented by formal training in office administration or a related field.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, with advanced skills in Microsoft Word and Excel.

Strong keyboarding skills, with a typing speed of 40-50 words per minute.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, including spelling, grammar, and attention to detail.

Excellent organizational abilities and a demonstrated aptitude for managing multiple priorities and deadlines.

A professional and courteous telephone manner, with experience handling reception duties.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team environment.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of color, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

How to Apply:

Please review the attached job description for a complete list of duties, qualifications and competencies. To be considered for this competition, applicants must submit a cover letter and resume clearly identifying how they meet the qualifications necessary for this position. This information will be used as part of the selection process.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application.

Applications will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]



If you require accommodations at any point during the application and hiring process, please contact [email protected]