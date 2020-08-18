Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Tentative agreement achieved for members at Forest Circle Society for Families - BCGEU
Published on August 18, 2020
Your bargaining committee is happy to advise members that a tentative agreement has been achieved for a collective agreement. The committee unanimously recommends this tentative agreement to the members. Of course, members will make the final decision through their votes in a ratification process.
It is important that members have the opportunity to review the details of the tentative agreement before being asked to vote on it. The bargaining committee and staff representative are working on documents so that all members can be fully informed of the full details at the same time. We expect this to take about a week and because there is significant material, it will be emailed to members so that they can consider it before discussions with the bargaining committee.
It is important that members have the opportunity to understand the proposed changes before being asked to vote on them. The Union is working on arranging for a video-conference format meeting so that members will be able to ask for clarification of any details and receive responses from committee members and the staff representative.
After those steps, members will have the opportunity to vote on the tentative agreement. We are working on designing a model whereby members will be able to vote at their worksites. We will provide more details of that as we make progress.
In solidarity
Jamie Anderson, Bargaining Committee Member Stephanie Nickel, Bargaining Committee Member Ernie Gorrie, Staff Representative