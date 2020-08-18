Your bargaining committee is happy to advise members that a tentative agreement has been achieved for a collective agreement. The committee unanimously recommends this tentative agreement to the members. Of course, members will make the final decision through their votes in a ratification process.



It is important that members have the opportunity to review the details of the tentative agreement before being asked to vote on it. The bargaining committee and staff representative are working on documents so that all members can be fully informed of the full details at the same time. We expect this to take about a week and because there is significant material, it will be emailed to members so that they can consider it before discussions with the bargaining committee.



It is important that members have the opportunity to understand the proposed changes before being asked to vote on them. The Union is working on arranging for a video-conference format meeting so that members will be able to ask for clarification of any details and receive responses from committee members and the staff representative.



After those steps, members will have the opportunity to vote on the tentative agreement. We are working on designing a model whereby members will be able to vote at their worksites. We will provide more details of that as we make progress.





In solidarity



Jamie Anderson, Bargaining Committee Member

Stephanie Nickel, Bargaining Committee Member

Ernie Gorrie, Staff Representative









Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of terms of settlement here

