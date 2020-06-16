Further to our earlier announcement, a tentative agreement has been reached between the BCGEU and Silliker JR Laboratories.



A copy of the ratification document is attached.



Members are encouraged to attend an information session. Sessions will be held in the Boardroom at your worksite on:

Tuesday June 23rd from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Thursday June 25th from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

In order to ensure physical distancing can be maintained, we will be restricting the number of members allowed in the boardroom at one time to a max of 10 people (including your bargaining committee). Please ensure you sign up to attend a one hour time slot with Heidi LeFaive.



All members are permitted to be released from their duties, without loss of pay, to attend this meeting. Your Bargaining Committee will be available to review the settlement agreement we have negotiated with the employer on your behalf and answer any questions you may have.



RATIFICATION VOTING



The BCGEU is pleased to announce that we will be using electronic voting for this ratification process. Following the information meeting, you will receive an email with details on the electronic voting process.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Heidi LaFaive, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Aida Titerlea, Bargaining Committee Member

Nikolai Stepanov, Bargaining Committee Member

Nicki Pearson, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.

Download PDF of tentative agreement here.