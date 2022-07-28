As promised with the release of the tentative agreement highlights earlier this week, a comprehensive ratification document--including full text of the main agreement and component agreements as well as resources to help members understand the impact of those agreements—will be emailed out to every member of the bargaining unit by the middle of next week. The attached spreadsheet—which illustrates how the general wage increase (GWI) impacts step 1 of every wage grid in the agreement—is an example of the type of information that will be included in the ratification document.



The ratification document will also include a full schedule of member education forums and voting. Member education will start the week of September 19th.



Limited hard copies of the document will be available through area offices upon request.



Member education

Member education forums will be a mix of Zoom webinars and telephone townhalls. Some sessions will focus on the main agreement, others will be focused on specific component agreements. Timing is being finalized and details will be included in the ratification document.



Voting

As reported to you last week, the voting process will be conducted by electronic ballots. Each member will receive two ballots – one for the main agreement and one for their component agreement. Members will receive personalized voting credentials via email AND regular mail. Credentials can only be used to vote electronically and each member will only be able to vote once for the main agreement and once for their component agreement. Ratification is by simple majority (50% +1) of votes cast.



Details of the timing of the voting process will be included in the ratification document.



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee



Stephanie Smith, President and Committee Chair

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Kayla Woodruff, Member at Large - Component 6

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

Matt Damario, Component 12

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator

Lisa Lane, Support Staff









UWU/MoveUP