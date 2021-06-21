Further to the bargaining committee's notice dated June 17th, the Union reached a tentative agreement for a new collective agreement with your Employer, the Quadra Daycare Society.



A copy of the ratification document, with the changes to the collective agreement, is attached to this notice for your review please.



Ratification Meeting and Zoom Coordinates

The bargaining committee is inviting you to a Zoom meeting scheduled for Tuesday June 22nd from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The bargaining committee will go over the tentative agreement changes and you will be able to ask questions.

Electronic Voting

We are pleased to have electronic voting for the ratification of the tentative agreement. You will receive a separate email with an electronic ballot. Please check your email, including your junk folder, and please participate in the ratification process by voting.



When is Electronic Voting Open?

Balloting will open Tuesday, June 22nd at 7:00 pm. The deadline to cast a ratification vote is Thursday, June 24th at 4:00 pm. The results will be available within 24 hours of the vote closing

The bargaining committee is recommending acceptance of the tentative agreement, so please vote "YES"



In solidarity,

Rhoyota (Andrew) Takahara, Bargaining Committee Member

Jackie McGuire, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.

Download PDF of Ratification Document here.





UWU/MoveUP