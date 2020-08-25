Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Tentative Agreement Ratified for People's Law School - BCGEU
Tentative Agreement Ratified for People's Law School - BCGEU
Published on August 25, 2020
This is to advise you that 100% of the members at People's Law School have ratified the tentative agreement.
The Union and the Employer will now work on drafting the revised collective agreement for signing by the parties. Once the new collective agreement has been signed, we will provide copies to the members at People's Law School.
I would like to acknowledge the very valuable contribution that Kathryn provided in our bargaining caucuses and at the bargaining table with the Employer.
The Union Bargaining Committee very much appreciates and thanks you for your support.
In Solidarity,
Kathryn McCart, Bargaining Committee Member Paula Dribnenki, Staff Representative