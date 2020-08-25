 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on August 25, 2020

This is to advise you that 100% of the members at People's Law School have ratified the tentative agreement.

The Union and the Employer will now work on drafting the revised collective agreement for signing by the parties. Once the new collective agreement has been signed, we will provide copies to the members at People's Law School.

I would like to acknowledge the very valuable contribution that Kathryn provided in our bargaining caucuses and at the bargaining table with the Employer.

The Union Bargaining Committee very much appreciates and thanks you for your support.

In Solidarity,

Kathryn McCart, Bargaining Committee Member
Paula Dribnenki, Staff Representative

