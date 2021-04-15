Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce we have reached a tentative agreement to renew your collective agreement.
Full details of the agreement will be released soon, along with details on the ratification vote process.
Your committee worked hard over the past few months to reach an agreement, acknowledging that COVID-19 and wage-levelling from the Government of BC changes the bargaining landscape. We are happy with the deal we reached and encourage all members to vote to accept it.
If you know a BCGEU who didn't receive this bulletin directly, please forward it to them.
If you didn't receive this bulletin via email, please ensure that BCGEU has your current email address since information on the voting process and details on the tentative agreement will be sent electronically. You can log into the Member's Portal here to update your contact information.