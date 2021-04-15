Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on April 15, 2021

Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce we have reached a tentative agreement to renew your collective agreement. 

Full details of the agreement will be released soon, along with details on the ratification vote process. 

Your committee worked hard over the past few months to reach an agreement, acknowledging that COVID-19 and wage-levelling from the Government of BC changes the bargaining landscape. We are happy with the deal we reached and encourage all members to vote to accept it. 

If you know a BCGEU who didn't receive this bulletin directly, please forward it to them. 

If you didn't receive this bulletin via email, please ensure that BCGEU has your current email address since information on the voting process and details on the tentative agreement will be sent electronically. You can log into the Member's Portal here to update your contact information. 

In solidarity, 

Tereasa Greco, Bargaining Committee Chair
Erlinda Frijas, Bargaining Committee Member
Darlene Thomas, Bargaining Committee Member
Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative – Negotiations 

