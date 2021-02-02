Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Tentative Agreement Reached - Sunset Childcare Society - BCGEU

Published on February 02, 2021

Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement.

Full details about the deal will be provided shortly.

A ratification meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, February 17th from 5:30 pm – 6:00 pm as part of your already scheduled meeting. Voting will take place at the meeting.

Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this renewal agreement and we encourage you to vote YES.

In solidarity

Kirsten Ginter, Bargaining Committee member
Tanis Sawtell, Bargaining Committee member
Megan McKinney, Staff Representative
Shannon Murray, Regional Coordinator 

Download PDF of notice here.



