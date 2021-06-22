Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Tentative Agreement Reached - Western Canada Wilderness Committee - BCGEU
Tentative Agreement Reached - Western Canada Wilderness Committee - BCGEU
Published on June 22, 2021
We are pleased to announce a tentative agreement has been reached between the BCGEU and Western Canada Wilderness Committee.
We will be hosting a Town Hall to go over the changes to the Collective Agreement.
When: Thursday, June 24, 2021 Time: 5:30pm – 7:30pm (PDT) 7:30pm – 9:30pm (EST) Where: ZOOM (link to follow this bulletin)
On Thursday June 24th, at 7pm, you will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot. If you know of a member who does not receive voting credentials (likely because we do not have their email address), please tell them to contact [email protected].
Balloting will open Thursday, June 24th at 7:00pm (PDT). The deadline to cast a ratification vote is Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 12:00pm PDT.
Your bargaining committee unanimously recommends voting "yes" for the ratification of this tentative agreement.
In solidarity,
Aimee MacDonald, Bargaining Committee Member (Co-Chair) Emily Hoffpauir, Bargaining Committee Member (Co-Chair) Hilary Andow, BCGEU Staff Representative