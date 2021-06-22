We are pleased to announce a tentative agreement has been reached between the BCGEU and Western Canada Wilderness Committee.



We will be hosting a Town Hall to go over the changes to the Collective Agreement.

When: Thursday, June 24, 2021

Time: 5:30pm – 7:30pm (PDT) 7:30pm – 9:30pm (EST)

Where: ZOOM (link to follow this bulletin)

On Thursday June 24th, at 7pm, you will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot. If you know of a member who does not receive voting credentials (likely because we do not have their email address), please tell them to contact [email protected].



Balloting will open Thursday, June 24th at 7:00pm (PDT). The deadline to cast a ratification vote is Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 12:00pm PDT.



Your bargaining committee unanimously recommends voting "yes" for the ratification of this tentative agreement.



In solidarity,



Aimee MacDonald, Bargaining Committee Member (Co-Chair)

Emily Hoffpauir, Bargaining Committee Member (Co-Chair)

Hilary Andow, BCGEU Staff Representative



