Late Wednesday evening, after three days of mediation, your bargaining committee accepted a settlement from your employer to bring to you to vote on.



The bargaining committee is not endorsing this settlement.However, we heard from you that you wanted the opportunity to vote on an offer from the employer to settle your collective agreement, which is why we are bringing you this settlement to vote on.

If this settlement fails to ratify, we will go on strike.



Highlights of the settlement include:

Two year collective agreement term

Wage increases between $0.87 - $2.35, depending on your classification, in the first year

Wage increases between 5.3% - 14.6% over two years

Increase in the accrual of vacation

Increase in the annual allowance for safety footwear

Clarification on the process to follow to be paid for working through your breaks

A new commitment to make staffing a standing issue at your Union/Management committee meetings

A full ratification document and details of ratification meetings will be released soon. Voting on this settlement will take place after the first ratification meeting.



If you have any questions, please talk to a member of the bargaining committee, or bring them to the ratification meeting.



In solidarity,



Monty Qureshi, Bargaining Committee Chair

Saren Voisey, Bargaining Committee Member

Ken Mui Chung Yu, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations







UWU/MoveUP