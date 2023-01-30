Your bargaining committee met with the Employer on January 26th and 27th, 2023 and reached a tentative agreement to bring back for you to vote on. Full details will be distributed over the next week. An online meeting will be scheduled in the near future to answer any questions you may have. An electronic ratification vote will be also set up for a date following the meeting.



Please ensure that your contact information and email address is up to date. To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member (NICO)

Tina Gaiardo, Bargaining Committee Member (LMCO)

Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Member (VCO)

Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations





Download PDF of notice here

