We are pleased to advise you that a tentative agreement was reached with the employer late Friday, March 4th. We will develop a ratification document for your review and schedule an information session shortly. Stay tuned for this information.

Thank you for your support and patience throughout the bargaining process

In solidarity,

Laird Story, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Navpreet Shergill, Bargaining Committee Member

Bhavesh Patel, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP