Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Tentative Agreement Reached for Bureau Veritas Canada members - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Tentative Agreement Reached for Bureau Veritas Canada members - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 14, 2022

We are pleased to advise you that a tentative agreement was reached with the employer late Friday, March 4th. We will develop a ratification document for your review and schedule an information session shortly. Stay tuned for this information. 

Thank you for your support and patience throughout the bargaining process

 

In solidarity, 

Laird Story, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Navpreet Shergill, Bargaining Committee Member
Bhavesh Patel, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations


Download NOB - Bureau Veritas Tentative Agreemet 22Mar14.pdf

UWU/MoveUP