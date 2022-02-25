We are pleased to advise you that a tentative agreement was reached with the employer late Friday, March 4th. We will develop a ratification document for your review and schedule an information session shortly. Stay tuned for this information.
Thank you for your support and patience throughout the bargaining process
In solidarity,
Laird Story, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Navpreet Shergill, Bargaining Committee Member
Bhavesh Patel, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations
Download NOB - Bureau Veritas Tentative Agreemet 22Mar14.pdf
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.