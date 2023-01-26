Your bargaining committee met with the Employer on January 25, 2023 and, with the assistance of the Mediator assigned by the Labour Relations Board, reached a tentative agreement to bring back for you to vote on. Full details will be distributed over the next week. A meeting will be scheduled to answer any questions you may have and an online ratification vote will be set up for a date following the meeting.



Credit goes to you, our members, for your solidarity and the strong strike mandate you gave your committee which helped in achieving a deal!



I want to acknowledge all of the hard work your bargaining committee has put in and thank them for their determination to get you the best deal possible.



In solidarity,



Spencer Bigford, Bargaining Committee Chair

Chrystal Halvorson, Bargaining Committee Member

Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department







UWU/MoveUP