Tentative agreement reached thanks to your solidarity

After nine months of negotiations and eight weeks on strike, your bargaining committee has reached a tentative agreement with your employer – the BC Public Service Agency (PSA). The next step is ratification: all 34,000 members of the public service will now have the opportunity to review and vote on the agreement.

The tentative agreement makes significant progress on key issues such as wages, affordability, and respect for frontline public service workers.

Under the agreement, employees will receive a general wage increase of 3% per year for four years, along with additional targeted pay adjustments for the lowest paid workers in the public service to address the affordability crisis. It also includes a range of non-monetary improvements and enhanced benefits, including:

Improved fairness around telework and a modernized contract to reflect today's workplace realities.

and a to reflect today's workplace realities. Stronger job protections, including a new process to review excluded positions and return improperly excluded ones to the bargaining unit.

including a new process to review excluded positions and return improperly excluded ones to the bargaining unit. A faster grievance tribunal process to resolve disputes more efficiently.

to resolve disputes more efficiently. Improved vision care and counselling benefits to better support mental health and overall wellbeing.

to better support mental health and overall wellbeing. Established a category of fully remote workers that have unique agreement protections.

More details and a wage calculator will be shared with members tomorrow, and the full text will be available later this week. Member education sessions are also being planned to give you all the information you need to make an informed decision in the upcoming ratification vote. Timelines and voting details will be announced shortly.

Mediation began on Saturday October 18, and your committee worked through the week -- sometimes stretching into the early morning hours. The tentative agreement was signed off on early Sunday morning, October 26. We want to extend our sincere thanks to respected mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers for their guidance in helping both sides find common ground and bring this dispute to a fair resolution.

From the very start of this round of bargaining, you made it clear that a fair general wage increase – one that keeps pace with inflation – was essential to being able to stay in your job and continue serving British Columbians. Through your commitment to fairness, your creativity in keeping the momentum alive, and your solidarity across the province, we stood our ground and reached an agreement your committee is proud to present for ratification. We left nothing on the table.

We know the last eight weeks were not easy, and we know that many of you made significant sacrifices to win this fight. You walked pickets day in and day out, and you stood in solidarity with each other throughout it all. We got here because of you – and it's time to take a moment to celebrate. You were part of a historic strike at a critical time – and together, we won.

While this tentative agreement has been reached, members of the Professional Employees' Union (PEA) remain on strike. BCGEU members will respect picket lines in solidarity with the striking PEA members, who have yet to reach a fair deal with government. As long as PEA members are waiting for a fair deal, the BCGEU will stand firmly beside them.

Throughout this job action, the BCGEU and PEA have stood shoulder to shoulder, and we're committed to seeing this through together. We're confident they can reach an agreement soon.

For now, picket lines will stay up until you receive more information from your bargaining committee. Zone captains and picket captains will be provided with more details to ensure an orderly and coordinated stand down of picket sites across the province. You will hear more information shortly.

If you are scheduled to picket this weekend, plan to go to your picket line and check in to receive strike pay until you hear otherwise.

Important reminder: In order to participate in the ratification process - to receive the ratification document via email, to participate in the meetings via web or phone, to receive voting information - it is critical that your union has your contact information. Please log in to the member portal and make sure we have your personal contact information-personal email, home mailing address, personal cell phone number. Click here to visit the BCGEU member portal to review and update your contact information. If you've forgotten your password, you can reset it here. If you know of any of your co-workers who are not receiving these updates from our union, please ask them to update their information.

Together, we've shown what's possible when 34,000 union members stand united for fairness. This tentative agreement is a direct result of your strength, determination, and solidarity. As we move into the ratification phase, let's carry that same energy forward - informed, engaged, and proud of what we've achieved together.

In solidarity,



Your Public Service Bargaining Committee:



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





