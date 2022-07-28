A tentative agreement has been reached with our employer, UBC-Okanagan, and we will soon vote on whether to ratify it. Your bargaining committee worked hard to put as much money as possible in members' pockets. Details are below.



How did we get here?



Our previous collective agreement expired June 30, 2022. Bargaining with the employer took place October 19-21, November 7-9, and November 28-29, and we reached settlement on the evening of November 29.



If ratified, what will the agreement provide members?



Some highlights of the tentative agreement include:

The 2022 Shared Recovery Negotiating Mandate (as set by the BC government);





Targeted wage adjustments for UTAs, Charge Engineers and Electricians and Food Service workers;





A premium for Red Seal certifications (or equivalent) for the following: Engineering Tech V and Support Services Coordinator ll; classifications within Facilities Management, Student Housing and Construction Management; Cook classifications within Food Services;





An annual Health Spending Account;





An increase to the Safety Footwear allowance;





New language addressing issues of inclusion, equity and reconciliation, including: Bereavement leave, Funeral Duties, paid leave for Indigenous Ceremonial reasons, an Indigenous Alternate Resolution process, targeted hiring practices and Trans Inclusion;





Double the amount of vacation Carryover to 10 days;





Increase of hours allowed to attend Medical and Dental appointments;





Increase to double-time pay for working Statutory Holidays;





Better access to Modified Work week schedules;





Accelerated increments for part-timers;





Improved entitlements for Auxiliaries for Special Leaves and Statutory Holidays; and





For Residential Advisors – newly organized and now included in the collective agreement, there is new, comprehensive language to lay out their unique terms of employment, including additional targeted wage increases, an on-call premium, a LCC stipend and re-appointment rights.



When would these changes take place?



The above changes will take effect the day the agreement is ratified. The only exception is the change to wages, which will take effect retroactively to July 1, 2022.



What are next steps for members?

Read the ratification document. This is currently being compiled and will be distributed to all members soon. It will contain full details of the tentative agreement.



Attend meeting(s) to discuss concerns or questions. These meetings are currently being scheduled and details will be communicated shortly.



Vote. After the meetings, all members will be invited to participate in a ratification vote. Voting instructions will be communicated shortly.



The above process ensures members have sufficient time to review the tentative agreement and ask questions before voting. Stay tuned for more information. If you have any questions in the meantime, please respond to this email.



In solidarity,



Your bargaining committee

Karen Whitehouse, Chairperson

Cheryl Ash

Lorna Campbell

Luis Diaz

Kelly Hutchinson, BCGEU Staff

Linsay Buss, BCGEU Staff





