RATIFICATION MEETING (VIA ZOOM)

When: Wednesday, September 16 , 2020

Time: 6:30 – 8:00 pm



The tentative agreement is attached here for your information. The Bargaining Committee recommends acceptance of the tentative agreement.



Please email any questions that you have to Reagan.Belan@bcgeu.ca by Tuesday, September 15th. Please put SFUCCS in the subject area. We will try to group your questions by topic as we would like to respond to as many of your questions as possible. We will also allow time for questions on the zoom meeting/call.



It is important that you attend the zoom meeting/call, as the Negotiator will review the tentative agreement improvements and changes and you will have the opportunity to hear members' questions and the responses to these questions.



The agenda of the ratification meeting is as follows:

Greetings & Land Acknowledgement

Introduction of Bargaining Committee

Review of Tentative Agreement

Responses to emailed questions

Questions from members at the meeting

Closing

Voting Will be Conducted Electronically

The BCGEU is pleased to offer electronic balloting for this ratification process. You will receive an email on September 17, 2020, with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that did not receive credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to immediately contact area03@bcgeu.ca.



Deadline to cast your electronic vote is 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



The Bargaining Committee supports the tentative agreement and recommends that you vote in favour of the tentative agreement.



In solidarity,



Patty Bates, Bargaining Committee Member

Nita Pedersen, Bargaining Committee Member

Taylor Kriese, Bargaining Committee Member

Kay Sinclair, BCGEU Staff Representative

Reagan Belan, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.

Download PDF of ratification document here.