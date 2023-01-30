The Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) is pleased to announce a tentative agreement has been reached with the Community Social Services Employers Association (CSSEA). This includes agreements for workers in the Community Living Services, General Services and Indigenous Services sub-sectors.



The tentative agreement was negotiated with nine other unions who represent members in the agreement: CUPE, HEU, HSA, CSWU Local 1611, CLAC, USW 1-417, UFCW and BCNU.



Our union – which represents you and about 19,000 other members covered by this agreement – has been at the bargaining table since February 2022, working hard to bring forward the priorities you identified. These priorities include fair and equitable wages to address rising costs of living, meaningful recognition and rights for Indigenous workers and the ability to address your own health needs, including mental health supports.



The tentative agreement has a three-year term and includes the following highlights:

Low-wage redress* increases, retroactive for all employees (past and present) to April 1, 2022

$0.25/hour increase to all wage grids, retroactive for all employees (past and present) to April 1, 2022

3.24% increase to all wage grids, retroactive for all employees (past and present) to April 1, 2022

At least a 5.5% general wage increase, effective the first pay period after April 1, 2023

At least a 2% general wage increase, effective the first pay period after April 1, 2024

Additional wage comparability increases for all classifications

Increase to transportation allowance, effective date of ratification

100% paid sick leave, effective April 1, 2024

Improvements to health and welfare benefits, leave provisions, safety and health, layoff and recall, bullying and harassment language.

In addition, the following are highlights on the gains achieved specifically for Indigenous Services:

Wage parity for all classifications with Main Public Service collective agreement

Retention incentive payment for all classifications

Commitment to continue discussions on parity with Main Public Service agreement for recruitment and retention, compensatory recognition for cultural competency and further Indigenization of the collective agreement

* Low-wage redress (LWR) refers to funds that are meant to help reduce long-term inequalities in compensation in both community social services and health care sectors.



Your bargaining committee unanimously supports the tentative agreement and is encouraging all members to vote in favour of ratification.

In the coming days, your bargaining committee will share full details of the tentative agreement. You will also receive invitations to upcoming information sessions and information on how and when you can vote.

Thank you for your patience and ongoing support of your bargaining committee through this difficult round of bargaining. We believe we have secured an agreement members will want to support.



Member Portal In order to stay informed about important ratification information, we're asking all members to update your contact information in the Member Portal. If you don't yet have a Member Portal account, click here to sign up today.



Already have a Member Portal account? You can log in here. If you've forgotten your password, you can reset it here. It's more important than ever to make sure that our union has your up-to-date contact information including your personal email and phone number.



Please check with your coworkers to make sure they are also receiving these email updates and share this bulletin with them.



In solidarity,



Your Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) Negotiating Committee











UWU/MoveUP