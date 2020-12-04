Rebecca Proutt (Dawson) is a correctional officer and a BCGEU member of local 105. She would like to invite all BCGEU members in corrections to participate in a voluntary survey as part of her master's thesis. Your participation will assist in valuable research concerning the development of mental health resources for B.C. correctional officers.



As always, this survey meets BCGEU's standards of confidentiality for those who wish to participate, all responses will be anonymous and confidential.



Please see details below.



***********



Hello,



My name is Rebecca Proutt (Dawson) and I am a correctional officer in Kamloops, B.C. I am currently writing my master's thesis on mental health concerns and the resources available to correctional officers working in B.C. corrections. I bring a unique viewpoint to this research because in addition to studying corrections, I also work in the field.



Since I work in the field, I am acutely aware of the importance of confidentiality and anonymity. Due to this, I would like to assure you, that absolutely no raw data or information will be shared with the employer or the union at any time. They will receive a copy of the published report that will be void of any identifiers. Your participation will help develop further research opportunities and resources for correctional officers in British Columbia.



The survey will be open until January 15, 2021.



To participate, follow the link below and enter the included password.



https://www.surveymonkey.ca/r/QYSJZPK



Password: CORRECTIONS



This survey has not been approved by the employer to complete during working hours and doing so may be considered theft of time.



Thank you for your time and participation,

Rebecca Proutt (Dawson)









