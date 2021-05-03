Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Remembering Component 1 member Bikramdeep Randhawa
Published on May 03, 2021
On behalf of 80,000+ members across the province, the BCGEU offers our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Local 104 member Bikramdeep Randhawa as they grieve his sudden and senseless death on Saturday, May 1st.
While the loss of any member under any circumstance is a tragedy, Bikramdeep's youth and the violent, and public nature of his death make this loss harder to bear especially for the close-knit members at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre who knew him as a colleague and a friend.
In the coming days and weeks our union will be focused on ensuring our members have everything they need to get through this difficult time and that their mental, emotional, and physical health and safety are protected going forward.
In solidarity,
Stephanie Smith, President, BCGEU Dean Purdy, Vice President, Component 1 (Corrections and Sheriff Services)