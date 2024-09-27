In response to our bulletin announcing a tentative agreement, your bargaining committee members have received questions and comments regarding the wage increases. This bulletin is to provide more details on those wage increases and the significant retroactive pay that would come to members once the agreement is ratified.

Using the top pay step as an example, employees would start earning these new hourly rates effective the date of ratification:

Your bargaining committee continues to recommend that you vote "yes" to accept the tentative agreement. See our previous bulletin for all the other highlights and stay tuned for more information about the ratification process.

In solidarity,

Lily Idler, Bargaining Committee Member

Heather McKay, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP