  2. The Dorchester Retirement Residence - Update on Bargaining - BCGEU

Published on November 05, 2020

Your bargaining committee met with the employer on March 5th & 6th. Additional bargaining dates had been scheduled for March 26th & 27th but cancelled due to the pandemic.

Bargaining resumed on October 23rd and 26th. Some progress was made, and we will continue to work hard to address the priorities you have identified.

Further bargaining dates are scheduled for November 18th & 19th.


In solidarity,

Diane Bulatovich, Bargaining committee chairperson
Don Stroschein, Bargaining committee member
Lily Idler, Bargaining committee member
Cathy Seagris, Staff representative

